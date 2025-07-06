ETV Bharat / state

4 Die As Car Collides With Pickup Van On NH-27 In Rajasthan

Baran: Four persons were killed after a car collided with a pickup van on National Highway 27 in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Gorakhpur districts and Delhi and were going to Kota from Shivpuri. The accident took place near Panorama at around 1 am.

On information, Baran deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Omendra Singh Shekhawat and Kotwali police station officer Yogesh Chauhan reached the spot. All trapped passengers were rescued out of the damaged car and taken to the hospital in a severely injured condition, they said.

Kotwali police station officer Chauhan said the car had an Uttar Pradesh number plate and was being driven by Naman Chaturvedi, a resident of Lucknow. The other passengers were identified as Jaya Sharma, Anshika Mishra and Rahul Kumar.