4 Die As Car Collides With Pickup Van On NH-27 In Rajasthan

Baran: Four persons were killed after a car collided with a pickup van on National Highway 27 in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Sunday.
The deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Gorakhpur districts and Delhi and were going to Kota from Shivpuri. The accident took place near Panorama at around 1 am.
On information, Baran deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Omendra Singh Shekhawat and Kotwali police station officer Yogesh Chauhan reached the spot. All trapped passengers were rescued out of the damaged car and taken to the hospital in a severely injured condition, they said.
Kotwali police station officer Chauhan said the car had an Uttar Pradesh number plate and was being driven by Naman Chaturvedi, a resident of Lucknow. The other passengers were identified as Jaya Sharma, Anshika Mishra and Rahul Kumar.
Preliminary probe revealed that the pickup van applied brakes following which, the car rammed into it. During this, Jaya Sharma, who was sitting next to the driver, was seriously injured and referred to Kota, where she died during treatment. The three others were declared dead at Baran District Hospital.
DSP Shekhawat said Naman Chaturvedi and Jaya Sharma were residents of Lucknow. Anshika Mishra hailed from Gorakhpur and Rahul Kumar's identity card stated him to be a resident of Delhi, he said.
Police said family members of Naman, Anshika and Jaya have been informed about the incident and they have left for Baran.
