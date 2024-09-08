Tamil Nadu: 5 Of Family Killed As Car Crashes Into Bus On Highway In Ramanathapuram

Rameswaram (Tamil Naidu): A family of five, including two minors, died in a tragic road accident after the car they were in crashed into a government passenger bus near Pirappanvalasai in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.
Three people, including an infant, survived the crash but received serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Police said that the family of Thangachimadam in Rameshwaram had gone to Ramanathapuram for the newborn's treatment and was stuck with the tragedy en route to their home.
Rajesh (33) of Kudaladi was heading back home in a rented car along with his wife Pandiselvi (28), their children Dharsini Rani (8), Pranavika (4), a 12-day-old newborn boy, and two relatives when suddenly a government bus stopped ahead of them near Pirappanvalasai in Rameswaram National Highway, leading to the collision.
Rajesh and his two daughters, Dharsini and Pranavika, and their relatives, Senthil Manokaran and Angaleswari, died on the spot. The car driver Britto (35) of Pamban, Pandiselvi, and her newborn survived.
While the injured were rushed to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, the bodies of the deceased were taken to a government hospital for postmortem and other formalities. Meanwhile, police registered an FIR in the incident and started an investigation.
