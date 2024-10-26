ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Die After Car Collides With Pickup Truck In Rajasthan’s Anupgarh

Anupargh: Three people were killed and a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a pickup truck on Saturday, police said.

The collision was so intense that it resulted in the instantaneous deaths of three persons including a father-son duo, and nephew—all residents of Sri Ganganagar, they said.

The accident took place today morning near the bus stand on National Highway 911 in Anupgarh following which the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the car with the help of locals.

Police said a 12-year-old boy who was also travelling in the car and the pickup driver sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Anupgarh for treatment.