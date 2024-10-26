Three Of Family Die After Car Collides With Pickup Truck In Rajasthan’s Anupgarh

Anupargh: Three people were killed and a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a pickup truck on Saturday, police said.
The collision was so intense that it resulted in the instantaneous deaths of three persons including a father-son duo, and nephew—all residents of Sri Ganganagar, they said.
The accident took place today morning near the bus stand on National Highway 911 in Anupgarh following which the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the car with the help of locals.
Police said a 12-year-old boy who was also travelling in the car and the pickup driver sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the government hospital in Anupgarh for treatment.
Sub-Inspector Gyarsi Lal Meena confirmed the incident and said the body of the car driver was badly trapped in the car wreckage and took half an hour to pull it out.
Following the incident, the police informed the relatives of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, pickup truck driver Karni Singh narrated the sequence of events leading to the accident. He claimed that he was shifting vegetables from Ghadsana to Anupgarh when a car suddenly tried to overtake a trolley but lost control and collided with the pickup at village 15A's bus stand.
“While overtaking, the car driver lost his balance and the car collided with the pickup. My pickup also collided with the trolley going ahead of the car,” he told police.
