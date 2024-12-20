Captured On Video: Youth Climbs Atop Train In Madhya Pradesh, Injured By Electric Shock

Burhanpur: A youth, who climbed atop a train at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, suffered burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-voltage power cable, railway officials said on Friday.

A video of the entire incident, which took place on Thursday night, has also gone viral on social media. The Pawan Express had halted at Lalbagh station when a youth suddenly climbed on top of a compartment. As soon as the man was seen walking on train's top, some passengers rushed towards him in panic, asking him to get down while few started recording the act with their mobile phones.

During this, the youth caught hold of the high-voltage power cable of the Over Head Equipment-Cantilever passing over the train, and immediately a fire broke out. He suffered an electric shock and fell from the train, with severe burn injuries.

Following the incident, chaos ensued at the Lalbagh railway station. In the video, few frightened passengers are seen hurriedly alighting from the compartment with kids. The GRP took the youth to the Burhanpur district hospital in an ambulance and his condition is stated to be critical.

According to GRP ASI Abdul Sharif, "The youth has not been identified yet. He had suddenly climbed atop the train and before we could understand anything, he touched the overhead high-tension electric wire with bare hands and an explosion occurred. The youth is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The GRP and RPF personnel are engaged in identifying the youth."