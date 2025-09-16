ETV Bharat / state

Rewari: Two Burnt Alive, Two Injured As Canter Overturns And Catches Fire On Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Rewari: At least two people were burnt alive, and two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Haryana’s Rewari, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place when the car they were travelling in caught fire when a chemical-laden canter lost control, rammed into a divider, and overturned near Kasola on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The canter immediately caught fire, which soon engulfed a car travelling behind it, Kasola Police Station in-charge Shiv Darshan said.

Police officials said that four people were travelling in the car on their way to Jaipur after visiting Khatu Shyam. The blaze burnt two passengers sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Anshu Mittal (54), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Sanjeev Agarwal alias Monu (41), a resident of Delhi.

The two others in the car, seated in the front, managed to escape by jumping out but sustained severe burn injuries. They were rushed to Delhi for treatment and are said to be in critical condition, Darshan said.