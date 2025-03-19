Can't Write Application In Hindi, Yet Secured 34th Rank: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Probationer In SI Paper Leak Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police's Special Operation Group (SOG) investigating the paper leak of the SI recruitment exam of 2021, has arrested a female probationer who secured 34th rank through unfair means by paying a whopping Rs 15 lakh to the main kingpin.

SOG-ATS ADG VK Singh said that probationer SI Monika Jat, selected in the SI recruitment exam-2021, was arrested by Jhunjhunu Police Lines where she was serving as a trainee officer. Originally from Sultanpur in Jhunjhunu, Jat was currently living in Tarpura in Sikar district.

Can't Write Application, Yet Topped SI Recruitment Exam

Police sources said that arrested probationer SI Monika cannot write a basic application in Hindi properly, yet she secured 184 marks out of 200 in the Hindi paper and is ranked 34th in the SI recruitment exam of 2021.

SOG investigation has revealed that Jat struck a deal with the main kingpin Paurav Kaler, who provided her the leaked exam paper in return of Rs 15 lakh. Kaler, SOG sources said, provided the paper to Jat through a Bluetooth device and Jat secured 34th rank in the SI recruitment exam. Jat had appeared in the SI recruitment test at a center in Ajmer on 15 September 2021.

184 In Hindi, 161 In General Knowledge

ADG VK Singh said that Monica had got 184 marks out of 200 in the Hindi subject paper and 161 out of 200 in the General Knowledge paper. Jat got only 15 marks in the interview, but went on to qualify the exam due to high score in the written test.

Absconding After Kingpin's Arrest

When SOG arrested the gang leader Paurav Kaler in the SI paper leak case, Jat fled from Rajasthan Police Academy, but later joined Jhunjhunu Police Lines for probation where she was nabbed by the SOG.