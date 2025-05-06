ETV Bharat / state

'Can't Go Unpunished': Supreme Court Slams Govt Official For Disobeying Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed a public official for disobeying an order and forcibly removing hutments in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district in January 2014 saying his actions "can't go unpunished".

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih asked the officer, now a deputy collector, whether he was willing to accept demotion as a punishment for disobeying the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

When the officer refused, the bench said he would have to then serve the two-month imprisonment given to him by the high court in the matter.

"This can't go unpunished. After a warning of the high court, if somebody indulges in these things, howsoever high one may be, he is not above the law," Justice Gavai said.

The bench was unwilling to allow orders of the high courts to be treated in "such a contemptuous manner".

The apex court warned the officer of not only directing compliance with high court's sentence, but also ensuring he wasn't reinstated by the government.

"We will pass such stringent observations against him that no employer will dare to employ him," it added.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the officer against an order of the high court's division bench which rejected his appeals against contempt action.

The high court division bench refused to interfere with a single judge's order sentencing him to the imprisonment for "deliberate and utter disobedience" of its order.

The single judge's order came on the pleas alleging the officer, who was then a tehsildar, forcibly removed hutments in the district in January 2014 despite a December 11, 2013 direction restraining him from doing it.