'Cannot Stop Midway': SC Declines To Put On Hold Ongoing Teachers Recruitment Exam In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction to put on hold the ongoing teacher recruitment examinations in Andhra Pradesh.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan. The bench told the counsel, representing the petitioner, that the court does not devise a mechanism to conduct the examination, and it is not within the expertise of the court. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted that over a lakh aspirants had already appeared in the examinations.

The bench asked the counsel, Why did the petitioner not first move before the Andhra Pradesh High Court? The bench was informed that the High Court was on summer break. The bench said, “The High Court of Andhra Pradesh is reopening after summer vacation on June 16. Given the above, we are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The petitioner would be at liberty to approach the High Court.”

The counsel cited the notification issued by the government and contended before the bench that even for a district-level recruitment, multi-shift examinations were to be conducted. The counsel said they have adopted computer-based testing, and then they would go for normalisation. The bench said that the exams have commenced, and added, “We can't stop them midway."

The plea contended that the state government initiated the process for the recruitment of teachers for filling over 16,000 posts, and examinations would be conducted from June 6 to July 6.

