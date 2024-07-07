ETV Bharat / state

Cannot Push Back Bangladeshi Refugees, Mizoram CM Tells PM Modi

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government won't deport the nearly 2,000 Zo ethnic people who came from Bangladesh to take refuge in the state in 2022. Notably, Mizos share ethnic ties with the refugees, who started seeking refuge following a military offensive by the Bangladeshi Army against an insurgent group, the Kuki-Chin National Army.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government won't deport the nearly 2,000 Zo ethnic people who came from Bangladesh to take refuge in the state in 2022.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Picture)

Aizawl: Urging the Centre to understand the position of Mizoram in giving shelter to Zo refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government would not be able to push them back, an official statement said.

An official of the state home department said that nearly 2,000 Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh have taken refuge in Mizoram since 2022. During a brief meeting with Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Lalduhoma informed him that his government cannot push back or deport Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), the statement said.

Mizos share ethnic ties with the refugees from Bangladesh. He informed the Prime Minister that many people belonging to the Bawm tribe, one of the ethnic Mizo tribes, from Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram since 2022, while many of them are still trying to enter the state.

They started seeking refuge in Mizoram in November 2022 following a military offensive by the Bangladeshi Army against the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), an insurgent group.

Read More

  1. NIA Court In Mizoram Sentences Two Bangladeshis In Terror Conspiracy Case
  2. Mizoram Seeks Rs 237.6 Crore Assistance From Centre To Address Damage Caused By Cyclone Remal

Aizawl: Urging the Centre to understand the position of Mizoram in giving shelter to Zo refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government would not be able to push them back, an official statement said.

An official of the state home department said that nearly 2,000 Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh have taken refuge in Mizoram since 2022. During a brief meeting with Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, Lalduhoma informed him that his government cannot push back or deport Zo ethnic people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), the statement said.

Mizos share ethnic ties with the refugees from Bangladesh. He informed the Prime Minister that many people belonging to the Bawm tribe, one of the ethnic Mizo tribes, from Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram since 2022, while many of them are still trying to enter the state.

They started seeking refuge in Mizoram in November 2022 following a military offensive by the Bangladeshi Army against the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), an insurgent group.

Read More

  1. NIA Court In Mizoram Sentences Two Bangladeshis In Terror Conspiracy Case
  2. Mizoram Seeks Rs 237.6 Crore Assistance From Centre To Address Damage Caused By Cyclone Remal

TAGGED:

MIZORAM CM LALDUHOMAZO ETHNIC PEOPLEKUKI CHIN NATIONAL ARMYMIZORAM CM ON BANGLADESHI REFUGEES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.