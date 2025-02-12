Cannon Balls of 1857 War Between Rani Lakshmi Bai And British Found In Jhansi

Jhansi: Two cannon balls, said to be from 1857 revolt era, were found while cleaning the premises of Khaki Shah dargah, located between Narayan Bagh and Lakshmi Talab in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Wednesday.

According to historians, these cannon balls were likely to have been used during the 1857 war between Rani Lakshmi Bai and the British as the latter had set up its military camp at this site.

On information, a police team and the bomb disposal squad (BDS) reached the spot and launched an investigation. Also, Army was called to the spot.

The cleaning of the premises of the historic dargah of Khaki Shah is being conducted under the orders councillor Rahul Kushwaha. During the process, workers suddenly spotted two big cannon balls. The incident triggered a stir in the area and the councillor, who was present at the spot, immediately informed the police.

Soon Badagaon Gate Chowki in-charge Ankit Thama reached the spot with his force followed by the BDS personnel, who took the cannon balls with them for inspection. The BDS team said that the cannon balls appear to be very old and further details will be available only after a thorough investigation.

MoS and historian Hargovind Kushwaha said that the cannon balls found near Khaki Shah dargah date back to the 1857 war between Rani Lakshmi Bai and the British. "At that time General Hughrose had set up his camp near the Kemsen hill and his military contingent had set up a camp at the place from where the cannon balls were found. There may be many such shells buried beneath the ground here," Kushwaha said.