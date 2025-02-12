ETV Bharat / state

Seven Kg Of Cannabis Husk Seized By J&K Police, Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Anantnag Police initiated a proactive approach to nab drug peddlers to prevent illegal activities and ensure the safety of the community.

Drug Peddlers Arrested in Anantnag.
Drug Peddlers Arrested in Anantnag. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Anantnag have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of contraband substances from them in a major operation that was aimed at curbing the drug menace in the district.

According to sources in the Anantnag police, a police party from the Police Station Aishmuqam had laid down a Naka near the Budreshan area. During the Naka check, the Police party intercepted two individuals there and recovered about 07 kilograms of drugs named cannabis husk from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Owais Mansoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, and Gh Mohd Bhat, son of Abdul Razaq Bhat, both of them are residents of the Charakpora Hapatnard area in the Anantnag district.

In this regard, a case under FIR No. 04/2025 U/S 8/20/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Police Station Aishmuqam and an investigation has been taken up.

A police officer said that the arrest of the drug peddlers not only helps in curbing the illegal drug trade but also sends a strong message to other potential offenders. Anantnag Police's proactive approach in conducting naka check-ins serves as a deterrent to those involved in illegal activities and ensures the safety and security of the community.

Read More

  1. Faith On Foot: Nepali Devotee Undertakes 500-Km Backwards-Foot March Pilgrimage To Maha Kumbh
  2. Kumbh Not For 5-Star Culture, True Devotees Uninterested In Glitz, Glamour: Mahant Dharmendra Das

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Anantnag have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of contraband substances from them in a major operation that was aimed at curbing the drug menace in the district.

According to sources in the Anantnag police, a police party from the Police Station Aishmuqam had laid down a Naka near the Budreshan area. During the Naka check, the Police party intercepted two individuals there and recovered about 07 kilograms of drugs named cannabis husk from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Owais Mansoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, and Gh Mohd Bhat, son of Abdul Razaq Bhat, both of them are residents of the Charakpora Hapatnard area in the Anantnag district.

In this regard, a case under FIR No. 04/2025 U/S 8/20/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Police Station Aishmuqam and an investigation has been taken up.

A police officer said that the arrest of the drug peddlers not only helps in curbing the illegal drug trade but also sends a strong message to other potential offenders. Anantnag Police's proactive approach in conducting naka check-ins serves as a deterrent to those involved in illegal activities and ensures the safety and security of the community.

Read More

  1. Faith On Foot: Nepali Devotee Undertakes 500-Km Backwards-Foot March Pilgrimage To Maha Kumbh
  2. Kumbh Not For 5-Star Culture, True Devotees Uninterested In Glitz, Glamour: Mahant Dharmendra Das

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JKDRUGSPEDDLERSJAMMUJK DRUG PEDDLERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.