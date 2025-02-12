Seven Kg Of Cannabis Husk Seized By J&K Police, Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Anantnag have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a significant quantity of contraband substances from them in a major operation that was aimed at curbing the drug menace in the district.

According to sources in the Anantnag police, a police party from the Police Station Aishmuqam had laid down a Naka near the Budreshan area. During the Naka check, the Police party intercepted two individuals there and recovered about 07 kilograms of drugs named cannabis husk from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Owais Mansoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, and Gh Mohd Bhat, son of Abdul Razaq Bhat, both of them are residents of the Charakpora Hapatnard area in the Anantnag district.

In this regard, a case under FIR No. 04/2025 U/S 8/20/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Police Station Aishmuqam and an investigation has been taken up.

A police officer said that the arrest of the drug peddlers not only helps in curbing the illegal drug trade but also sends a strong message to other potential offenders. Anantnag Police's proactive approach in conducting naka check-ins serves as a deterrent to those involved in illegal activities and ensures the safety and security of the community.