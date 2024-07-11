ETV Bharat / state

Candy Crush, Facebook And Instagram Instead Of Teaching: Teacher Suspended For Wasting Time On Social Media During Duty Hours In UP

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

The negligence of the teacher Prem Goyal came to light during an inspection by DM Dr. Rajendra Pansiya of the Composite school in village Sharifpur of the Sambhal development block where the digital examination of the phone revealed that Goyal spent two and a half hours on his phone during school hours, including one hour and 17 minutes playing Candy Crush Saga and 26 minutes talking on the phone. Besides, the accused teacher also spent 17 minutes on Facebook, 11 minutes on Google Chrome, 8 minutes on Action Dash, 6 minutes on YouTube, 5 minutes on Instagram, 6 minutes on the Diksha app, and 3 minutes on the Read Along app.

District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra Pansiya checking the text books of students during inspection of a school in Sambhal
District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra Pansiya checking the text books of students during inspection of a school in Sambhal (ETV Bharat)

Sambhal: In an intriguing development, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have suspended a teacher at a government school in the Sambhal district found neglecting his duties by playing Candy Crush on his mobile phone during class time and spending significant time on Facebook and Instagram instead of teaching the children.

It is learnt that the utter negligence was uncovered during an inspection by the District Magistrate (DM). Sources said that the accused, identified as assistant teacher Prem Goyal, was discovered using his mobile for two and a half hours during school hours even as he spent one and a quarter hours playing Candy Crush Saga. Deeming this a serious lapse, the DM instructed that the teacher be suspended in compliance of which the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) suspended the accused teacher.

An official privy to the matter said that District Magistrate Dr. Rajendra Pansiya conducted an inspection at the composite school located in village Sharifpur of the Sambhal development block area at around 1:45 pm on Wednesday. During the inspection, it came to light that while 101 students were enrolled, only 47 were present at which the DM expressed displeasure and ordered corrective measures to ensure 100 percent attendance.

It was during the said inspection that the DM checked Prem Goyal's mobile phone through digital means and discovered the extent of wasting time on playing games. It was uncovered during the examination of his phone that Prem Goyal used his mobile for two and a half hours during school hours, including one hour and 17 minutes playing Candy Crush Saga and 26 minutes talking on the phone. Besides, the accused teacher also spent 17 minutes on Facebook, 11 minutes on Google Chrome, 8 minutes on Action Dash, 6 minutes on YouTube, 5 minutes on Instagram, 6 minutes on the Diksha app, and 3 minutes on the Read Along app, an official said adding only the Diksha and Read Along apps were departmental and appropriate for school use. As for the rest of the apps, the substantial time spent using them indicated the teacher's dereliction of duties prompting the DM to take necessary action in this regard.

The DM said that the teacher's actions were detrimental to the students' future and instructed the BSA to suspend Prem Goyal. BSA Alka Sharma confirmed that assistant teacher Prem Goyal has been suspended on the DM's orders.

Last Updated : 12 hours ago

