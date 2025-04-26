Candlelight Rally Led by Telangana CM To Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led a candlelight rally in Hyderabad to protest the recent terrorist attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally began at People's Plaza and concluded at the Indira Gandhi statue. Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy expressed full support to the Centre in its efforts to eliminate terrorism. He urged the Government of India to take decisive and strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Recalling the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, “We should remember Indira Gandhi, give a strong warning to Pakistan, defeat them in war if needed, and integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) into India.”

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Jupalli Krishna Rao, MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, MLC Vijayashanthi, and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in the rally. Foreign delegates attending the India Summit also joined and paid tribute to the victims of the attack.

CM Revanth Reddy said the rally was officially organised by the Telangana government to express solidarity with the families of the deceased. “This programme has been organised formally, and everyone has been invited. On behalf of the Telangana government, I extend deep sympathy to the families of the victims. We will stand by them,” he said.

Calling for unity, the Chief Minister added, “We are expressing our support to the Prime Minister on this platform. Everyone should set aside political flags and come together to fight terrorism. For the sake of national security, all 140 crore Indians must unite beyond politics and ideology.”