ETV Bharat / state

Candlelight Rally Led by Telangana CM To Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy led a candlelight rally in Hyderabad, urging unity against terrorism and supporting the Centre's action after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Etv Bharat
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy leads a candlelight rally in Hyderabad, urging national unity and backing the Centre’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 1:31 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led a candlelight rally in Hyderabad to protest the recent terrorist attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally began at People's Plaza and concluded at the Indira Gandhi statue. Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy expressed full support to the Centre in its efforts to eliminate terrorism. He urged the Government of India to take decisive and strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Recalling the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, “We should remember Indira Gandhi, give a strong warning to Pakistan, defeat them in war if needed, and integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) into India.”

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Jupalli Krishna Rao, MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, MLC Vijayashanthi, and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in the rally. Foreign delegates attending the India Summit also joined and paid tribute to the victims of the attack.

CM Revanth Reddy said the rally was officially organised by the Telangana government to express solidarity with the families of the deceased. “This programme has been organised formally, and everyone has been invited. On behalf of the Telangana government, I extend deep sympathy to the families of the victims. We will stand by them,” he said.

Calling for unity, the Chief Minister added, “We are expressing our support to the Prime Minister on this platform. Everyone should set aside political flags and come together to fight terrorism. For the sake of national security, all 140 crore Indians must unite beyond politics and ideology.”

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led a candlelight rally in Hyderabad to protest the recent terrorist attack on tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally began at People's Plaza and concluded at the Indira Gandhi statue. Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy expressed full support to the Centre in its efforts to eliminate terrorism. He urged the Government of India to take decisive and strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Recalling the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, “We should remember Indira Gandhi, give a strong warning to Pakistan, defeat them in war if needed, and integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) into India.”

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Jupalli Krishna Rao, MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, MLC Vijayashanthi, and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in the rally. Foreign delegates attending the India Summit also joined and paid tribute to the victims of the attack.

CM Revanth Reddy said the rally was officially organised by the Telangana government to express solidarity with the families of the deceased. “This programme has been organised formally, and everyone has been invited. On behalf of the Telangana government, I extend deep sympathy to the families of the victims. We will stand by them,” he said.

Calling for unity, the Chief Minister added, “We are expressing our support to the Prime Minister on this platform. Everyone should set aside political flags and come together to fight terrorism. For the sake of national security, all 140 crore Indians must unite beyond politics and ideology.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKCANDLELIGHT RALLYLED BY TELANGANA CMTO PROTEST PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.