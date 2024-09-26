Candidates Stage Protest Near JSSC Office Alleging Malpractice In Recruitment Exam

Ranchi: A large number of candidates on Thursday staged a protest near the office of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi alleging 'malpractices' in the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE). Keeping in mind the students' protest, the Ranchi district administration has imposed a prohibitory order under section 163 of BNSS in a 100-metre radius of the commission's office. The order will be effective till 10 pm on October 2.

The order prohibits any kind of dharna, demonstration, procession, rally or pubic meeting without the prior permission of the competent authority. Carrying any kind of arm and weapon such as a gun, rifle, revolver, sticks, axes, spears, bows and arrows has also been prohibited in the said radius, according to an official statement. The JSSC conducted the JGGLCCE examination across 823 centres in the state on September 21 and 22. The state government had suspended mobile internet service from 8 am till 1.30 pm on both days to ensure fair examination.

The agitating candidates claimed that they had evidence of malpractices including paper during the examination but no one was ready to listen to their grievances. JSSC chairman Prashant Kumar, in a press conference on Wednesday, claimed that the examinations were conducted free and fair. Despite this, if any person approaches the commission with a complaint of malpractice along with proof, they will check it, he said.

