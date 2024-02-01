Candidates Create Ruckus after Debarred from Taking Intermediate Exam in Bihar for Being Late

Patna (Bihar): Furious students of the Bihar Intermediate Examination, who could not appear on time at the exam hall, were not allowed to write the exam. Hence, they created a ruckus outside the exam centres on Thursday. The administration has taken strict action and has ensured that these students are traced and punished severely.

The administrative board specified that candidates must reach the exam centre half an hour before the commencement of the exam. In Nalanda, some students reached late and were seen forcibly entering the examination centre by climbing walls. Parents were seen helping the candidates to get inside.

The administration took serious cognisance of the matter and did not allow them to take the exam. "We are checking the CCTV footage and tracing these students. All of them will be debarred from participating in any kind of educational activities till further orders,'' said Anjan Dutta, Block Development Officer, Biharsharif, Nalanda.

Half a dozen students, who arrived late at Christ Church Girls High School in Bhagalpur missed the exam in the first shift. The angry students then tried to break the lock of the Main Gate with bricks and stones. When they tried to jump inside, the police intervened and stopped them.

A similar scene was seen in Muzaffarpur where female students tried to jump over the wall when asked to go back as they were late. In the Bikramganj area of Rohtas, students of Nagendra Jha Women's College started creating a scene when they were not allowed to enter the exam hall as they were late.

A similar incident was reported at Begusarai's Omar Girls High School. As many as 97 candidates were not allowed to enter the examination centre set up in KM College of Jamui after being late. The angry candidates created a ruckus by blocking the road in front of the DM's residence.

Cases of uproar were reported in several districts of the state due to late arrival. Students also demonstrated protests in Chhapra and Vaishali. The police also used mild force to control the situation, sources claimed.