Candidate Shows Fake Documents During Counselling For MBBS In AIIMS Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A female candidate who allegedly showed fake documents during the first counselling of the MBBS batch-2025 for admission in Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS, Bilaspur, was taken into custody after her documents were found to be fake, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the woman, a resident of Lakhisarai in Bihar, reached Bilaspur AIIMS for counselling. During the verification of documents, the authorities found the documents to be fake.

AIIMS management said that, initially, when the counselling committee searched her name in the list of 100 selected candidates released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), she was not recorded anywhere in the list.

When the committee asked the candidate for proof of her rank, she told them her login ID but started procrastinating by making the excuse that the password was not working.

Further, when the girl was asked for the scorecard, she showed a blurred scorecard which was not clearly visible. She showed the rank letter in a screenshot taken from the mobile phone, which had 590 marks and 84 percentile.

Finding it unusual, the Medical Counselling Committee searched her details from the official website of NEET UG 2025 and the MCC portal. The officials of AIIMS downloaded the actual scorecard and found that the girl had only 30 marks and a rank of around 20 lakhs.

Following this, the counselling committee immediately informed the AIIMS administration, and the administration handed over the entire information to the police in writing.

Registrar Rakesh Kumar said, "As soon as the matter came to notice, a complaint was lodged with Bilaspur Sadar police station. The police have been asked to investigate this matter. Only after a thorough investigation will it be clear which gang they are associated with. Currently, an FIR has been registered against the accused candidate. Police are questioning the girl."

In the initial interrogation, the girl admitted that she had tampered with the score card and provisional allotment letter, so that she could get admission in the medical college.

"A case has been registered based on the complaint of the AIIMS administration. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a thorough investigation is being carried out. The involvement of other possible accomplices or gangs is also being investigated in this case,” Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police, Shiv Chaudhary said.

“The vigilance with which the AIIMS administration checked the documents is commendable. If this fraud had not been caught in time, not only would an ineligible candidate have got the seat, but injustice would have been done to the future of other deserving students,” Chaudhary said.

“This case is a warning to educational institutions across the country that no leniency should be shown in checking the authenticity of documents in the counselling process,” he added.