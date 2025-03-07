ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Reports 2 To 3% Increase In Cancer Cases Over The Last Three Years: Government

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo speaks during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. ( PTI )

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir recorded a worrying trend of rising cancer cases over the years, with the total number of reported cases crossing 64,000 since 2018. The government data revealed a disturbing increase of 2-3% in the last three years, putting a major burden on the region's healthcare system.

In a written reply to a question raised by National Conference (NC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq, the Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, said that in 2018, a total of 6649 cancer cases were reported in Kashmir Valley, 6374 in 2019, 6113 in 2020, 7090 in 2021, 7846 in 2022, 8124 in 2023, and 8355 in 2024.

“In the Jammu region, 2334 cases were recorded in 2018, followed by 2099 in 2019, 1718 in 2020, 1762 in 2021, 1726 in 2022, 2036 in 2023, and 2237 in 2024. A total of 50551 cancer cases have been reported in Kashmir Valley since 2018, and 13912 cancer cases were recorded in the Jammu region. The annual new cancer cases are increasing two per cent to three per cent over the last three years,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir don't intend to ban the private practice of doctors in the union territory; however, doctors and paramedical staff of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, are prohibited from engaging in private practice.