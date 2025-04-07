Cancer Cases Surge in Balabhadrapuram, Villagers Blame Industrial Pollution

Kakinada: Balabhadrapuram, a village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, is reeling under what many fear is a cancer epidemic, but the root cause remains uncertain. Despite the steady rise in cancer cases over the years, a comprehensive investigation is yet to be conducted, leaving villagers angry and anxious.

Official records initially cited only six cancer cases. However, the number soon surged to 23, then to 32, and now stands at a staggering 62 confirmed cases. Of these, 25 people have lost their lives, 16 have completed treatment, and 21 continue to battle the disease. A recent medical screening identified 38 more suspected cases, but confirmation is still pending.

Locals, along with Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, allege that unchecked industrial pollution is behind the alarming rise in cases. Much of their concern surrounds the KPR facility in nearby Nallamilli and points to the Grasim Industries plant formerly operated by KPR as a potential contributor.

Grasim Industries, part of the Aditya Birla Group, manufactures several hazardous chemicals, including caustic soda, caustic potash, dichloromethane, carbon tetrachloride, and chlorofluorocarbons. While authorities claim the environmental norms are being followed, residents allege groundwater contamination through illegal reverse pumping of wastewater.

A study conducted between March and May 2022, submitted as part of Grasim's environmental compliance process, reported that air quality levels at ten monitoring stations were within permissible limits. PM10 ranged from 45.3 to 81.7 per cubic meter, PM2.5 from 29.4 to 49.2, SO2 from 5.2 to 12.2, NO2 from 10.2 to 25.3, and CO was measured at 0.82 mg. The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB) interprets this as a sign of improvement.

But villagers disagree. One resident said, "These numbers do not reflect what we are experiencing on the ground." Many claim their groundwater has a strange taste and smell, and accuse the authorities of turning a blind eye to violations. A recent study by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has sparked hope among locals.

Environmental experts warn that stranded air monitoring alone is inadequate. Dr K Baburao, retired chief scientist and representative of 'Scientists for the People,' said, "It is wrong to downplay Balabhadrapuram's crisis by comparing it to global averages. What we need is a thorough hydrological study and groundwater residue analysis."

KPR facility was yet to respond to the allegations.