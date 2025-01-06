Cancer Cases Explode In Andhra Pradesh: Women Bearing Brunt Of Breast & Cervical Cancer

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an alarming rise in cancer cases, highlighting the need for awareness, early detection and improved healthcare services across the state. Majority of the patients are women, with breast and cervical cancers accounting for almost 27% and 24% of the total cases, respectively.

According to the data of Arogyasri Trust, the number of registered cancer cases has seen a significant increase by 231% over the last 15 years.

On an average, every year around 45,000 to 50,000 new cancer cases are treated under the Arogyasri Trust. The patient count has increased drastically:

2009-10: 27,097 patients received treatment.

2024-25 (till November): 46,223 cases treated.

As per reports, the total number of cases rose from 67,218 in 2009-10 to 2,22,605 in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, around 28,725 women were diagnosed with cancer, compared to 17,498 men patients. Among the women patients, breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers are most prevalent, while men are commonly affected with head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and lung cancer.

Cancer patients often require treatments like chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or surgery, which puts a heavy financial burden on the healthcare system. Since 2007-08, the Arogyasri Trust has spent Rs 4,500 crore on cancer care, with Rs 600 crore allocated for the current fiscal.

Treatment Beyond Govt Schemes

On the other hand, significant number of patients do not fall under the ambit of Arogyasri scheme. These patients undergo treatment in private hospitals, and often travel to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru for advanced treatment. It is estimated that over 50,000 patients receive treatment annually outside the trust’s coverage.

Experts have opined that the sharp rise in cancer cases calls for immediate action, such as launching awareness campaigns to promote early detection of breast and cervical cancers, improving cancer care infrastructure in rural areas, and ensuring affordable treatment for patients who are not covered under the government's Arogyasri scheme.