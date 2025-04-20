ETV Bharat / state

'Cancer Can Be Kept At Bay With Healthy Habits,' Says Ramoji Group CMD CH Kiron at Awareness Marathon

Hyderabad: A marathon was organised in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, under the auspices of the Global Oral Cancer Trust with the aim of creating awareness about cancer. Youth and IT employees enthusiastically participated in the 10K, 5K, and 2.5K runs.

In total, 200 doctors also joined the event. Medical experts educated participants and attendees about the cancer epidemic and the importance of early detection and prevention.

CMD of Ramoji Group of Companies CH Kiron, who attended the programme as a guest, emphasised that cancer can often be prevented through healthy eating habits. He expressed his continued support for social initiatives and stated that while some forms of cancer may be driven by fate, oral cancer is largely preventable through personal choices.

"Destiny cancers may not be in our control, but oral cancer can be prevented by self-discipline and lifestyle habits," said CH Kiron. He urged people to stay away from drugs, alcohol and smoking, stressing that a healthy lifestyle is key to prevention. He added, “Human service is Madhava Seva,” affirming his commitment to social causes.