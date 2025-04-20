'Cancer Can Be Kept At Bay With Healthy Habits,' Says Ramoji Group CMD CH Kiron at Awareness Marathon

Hyderabad: A marathon was organised in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, under the auspices of the Global Oral Cancer Trust with the aim of creating awareness about cancer. Youth and IT employees enthusiastically participated in the 10K, 5K, and 2.5K runs.
In total, 200 doctors also joined the event. Medical experts educated participants and attendees about the cancer epidemic and the importance of early detection and prevention.
CMD of Ramoji Group of Companies CH Kiron, who attended the programme as a guest, emphasised that cancer can often be prevented through healthy eating habits. He expressed his continued support for social initiatives and stated that while some forms of cancer may be driven by fate, oral cancer is largely preventable through personal choices.
"Destiny cancers may not be in our control, but oral cancer can be prevented by self-discipline and lifestyle habits," said CH Kiron. He urged people to stay away from drugs, alcohol and smoking, stressing that a healthy lifestyle is key to prevention. He added, “Human service is Madhava Seva,” affirming his commitment to social causes.
MyHome Group Chairman Jupalli Rameshwar Rao also emphasised the importance of spreading public awareness about oral cancer and appreciated the efforts of the Global Oral Cancer Trust in educating the community.
Yashoda Hospitals Chairman Surendra Rao, MNR Group Chairman Ravi Varma, and Dr Preethi Reddy were among the other prominent attendees who supported the cause.
In a video message, renowned actor Chiranjeevi urged society to unite for a drug-free future. He highlighted the damage caused by addiction, especially among the youth, and called for increased public awareness alongside government efforts to combat substance abuse.
Read more: World Cancer Day 2025: Lifestyle Choices That Can Lower The Chances Of Cancer