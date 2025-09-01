Canadian PM's Plaudits Propel Telangana Temple To International Fame

Hyderabad: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's applause of the services at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has propelled it to international recognition.

Carney addressed a letter to the temple authority lauding its efforts to promote spirituality, unity, and the values of Hindu culture on a global platform. He made a special mention of the wedding ceremony of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, held at the temple in Canada's Ottawa, Canada. He praised the way the rituals were performed with devotion, discipline, and a sense of cultural inclusivity. "The wedding ceremonies reflect the richness of Hindu spirituality and the unity that binds people across continents," he said to have mentioned in the letter.

The ongoing ceremonies dedicated to Lord Lakshmi Narashima Swamy are being celebrated in four Canadian states till September 27, drawing large participation from the Indian diaspora and devotees from other communities. The initiative is seen as an effort to take the Yadagirigutta temple's traditions beyond India and strengthen cultural ties internationally.

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and temple executive officer Venkatrao expressed happiness over the temple getting recognised internationally. "This is a proud moment for Telangana and for devotees of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. The blessings of the Lord are now reaching devotees globally," Surekha said.

Venkatrao said such recognition inspires the temple administration to expand its services further. "We are committed to enhancing facilities and devotional programs in the coming days. With this international appreciation, we aim to carry forward the temple's spiritual legacy to newer heights," he added.

The recognition from Carney is being seen as a milestone in the global reach of Indian temple culture. Devotees and officials alike believe that this will boost awareness of Yadagirigutta temple's spiritual and cultural significance worldwide.