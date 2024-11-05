ETV Bharat / state

Canada Should Be Declared As 'Terrorist-Supporting Nation': Cong Protests In Indore

Indore: The Congress has demanded that Canada should be declared as a 'terrorist-supporting nation' in the wake of multiple attacks on temples during the Diwali weekend. Also, protests were held in Indore by pasting photographs of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the streets.

Trudeau's photographs with captions of 'Hail Trudeau' written on them were found scattered on the road at Regal Square in Indore and several major intersections. Vehicles were seen passing over these photographs.

Vivek Khandelwal, executive president of district Congress Seva Dal said, "Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists engaged in anti-India activities. Every day, there are reports of Indians being mistreated there and these anti-India movements are supported by the Canadian government. Recently, Hindu temples were attacked by Khalistan supporters in Canada, women and children were beaten up and anti-India slogans were raised. Everything had happened under the Prime Minister's nose."