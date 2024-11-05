ETV Bharat / state

Canada Should Be Declared As 'Terrorist-Supporting Nation': Cong Protests In Indore

Congress has urged the Centre to include Canada in the list of terrorist-supporting nations and to ensure safety of Indians residing there.

Canada Should Be Declared As 'Terrorist-Supporting Nation': Cong Protests In Indore
Cars passing over Trudeau's photographs (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Indore: The Congress has demanded that Canada should be declared as a 'terrorist-supporting nation' in the wake of multiple attacks on temples during the Diwali weekend. Also, protests were held in Indore by pasting photographs of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the streets.

Trudeau's photographs with captions of 'Hail Trudeau' written on them were found scattered on the road at Regal Square in Indore and several major intersections. Vehicles were seen passing over these photographs.

Vivek Khandelwal, executive president of district Congress Seva Dal said, "Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists engaged in anti-India activities. Every day, there are reports of Indians being mistreated there and these anti-India movements are supported by the Canadian government. Recently, Hindu temples were attacked by Khalistan supporters in Canada, women and children were beaten up and anti-India slogans were raised. Everything had happened under the Prime Minister's nose."

Khandelwal further said that posters and photographs of Trudeau were pasted on the roads at major intersections of Indore city so that people could pass over these as a mark of protest.

"The Congress has demanded that the Central government should immediately include Canada in the list of terrorist-supporting nations and the safety of the Indians living there should be ensured," he added.

Read more

  1. Canada Temple Attack: Pawan Kalyan Urges Trudeau Govt To Take Steps For Safety Of Hindus
  2. On Canada Hindu Temple Attack, Jaishankar Talks Of 'Political Space' Being Given To Extremist Forces

Indore: The Congress has demanded that Canada should be declared as a 'terrorist-supporting nation' in the wake of multiple attacks on temples during the Diwali weekend. Also, protests were held in Indore by pasting photographs of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the streets.

Trudeau's photographs with captions of 'Hail Trudeau' written on them were found scattered on the road at Regal Square in Indore and several major intersections. Vehicles were seen passing over these photographs.

Vivek Khandelwal, executive president of district Congress Seva Dal said, "Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists engaged in anti-India activities. Every day, there are reports of Indians being mistreated there and these anti-India movements are supported by the Canadian government. Recently, Hindu temples were attacked by Khalistan supporters in Canada, women and children were beaten up and anti-India slogans were raised. Everything had happened under the Prime Minister's nose."

Khandelwal further said that posters and photographs of Trudeau were pasted on the roads at major intersections of Indore city so that people could pass over these as a mark of protest.

"The Congress has demanded that the Central government should immediately include Canada in the list of terrorist-supporting nations and the safety of the Indians living there should be ensured," he added.

Read more

  1. Canada Temple Attack: Pawan Kalyan Urges Trudeau Govt To Take Steps For Safety Of Hindus
  2. On Canada Hindu Temple Attack, Jaishankar Talks Of 'Political Space' Being Given To Extremist Forces

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TERRORIST SUPPORTING NATIONJUSTIN TRUDEAUCONGRESSATTACK ON TEMPLES IN CANADA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.