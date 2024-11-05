ETV Bharat / state

Canada Hindu Temple Attack: Punjab CM Mann Demands Stringent Action

Thousands of Canadian Hindus held a rally in Brampton against the attacks on Hindu temples and in solidarity with those who suffered the dastardly attack.

A file photo of Bhagwant Mann
A file photo of Bhagwant Mann (ANI)
Chandigarh: Days after Khalistani sympathisers attacked a Hindu temple in the Canadian city of Brampton, Punjab chief minister Bahgwant Singh Mann condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

"What happened in Canada yesterday is highly condemnable. Canada is also considered the second home of Punjabis. Many Punjabis are living in Surrey and Toronto. No one wants violence. I demand that the Indian government talk to its Canadian counterpart and ask them to take strict action against those responsible for this incident," Mann said.

Mann did an X live on the sensitive matter where he broke his silence on the issue.

"Punjabis always pray for the good of the whole and are advocates of peace. Due to this they are seen with love and respect all over the world. Punjabis have created a distinct identity in the whole world with their hard work and talent. Punjab and Punjabis have to bear shame with such actions, which is why it should be avoided. The Canadian government must ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime so that others can learn a lesson,'' he added.

Thousands of Canadian Hindus held a rally in Brampton against the continuous attacks on Hindu temples and in solidarity with those who suffered the dastardly attack. They pressurised Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies not to support the Khalistanis.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack and said this cowardly attempt to intimidate Indian diplomats is terrible. India hopes that the Canadian authorities will ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

