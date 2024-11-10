Canada Connection In Gwalior Murder Of A Convict Out On Parole

Gwalior: Sensational details are emerging into the murder case involving the killing of a murder convict, Jaswant Singh, who was out on parole, on Thursday night.
Police have arrested the shooters, Anmol Singh and Navjot Singh, from Faridkot in Punjab. A murder case has been registered against them.
However, police said both the accused were “most wanted contract killers” who seemed to be hired for this job. A senior police officer claimed that they are investigating the rivalry angle with links in Canada.
What Is The Canada Connection?
The police said that Jaswant was a convicted criminal in the 2016 murder of his wife's cousin, whose family shifted to Canada after the incident.
“However, the rivalry between the two parties continues, and it seems that this incident has happened due to that old rivalry and element of revenge,” said a police officer.
Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said, “Based on the investigation so far, prima facie it appears that this is a contract killing. Jaswant Singh was a convicted criminal in an old case. At the same time, those who helped in calling the accused to Gwalior, arranging for their stay, and escaping will also be made accused in this case.”
CCTV Helped Getting Clues
During the investigation, CCTV footage of railway stations, bus stands, and all public places in about five nearby districts was checked.
“We found from the CCTV footage that the accused stayed in a hotel in Tekanpur and fled to Punjab after the incident. This helped us to be arrested from there,” police said.
On Sunday, the accused were produced before the remand duty magistrate in Faridkot. The accused will be brought to Gwalior on a production warrant.
