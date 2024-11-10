ETV Bharat / state

Canada Connection In Gwalior Murder Of A Convict Out On Parole

Gwalior: Sensational details are emerging into the murder case involving the killing of a murder convict, Jaswant Singh, who was out on parole, on Thursday night.

Police have arrested the shooters, Anmol Singh and Navjot Singh, from Faridkot in Punjab. A murder case has been registered against them.

However, police said both the accused were “most wanted contract killers” who seemed to be hired for this job. A senior police officer claimed that they are investigating the rivalry angle with links in Canada.

What Is The Canada Connection?

The police said that Jaswant was a convicted criminal in the 2016 murder of his wife's cousin, whose family shifted to Canada after the incident.

“However, the rivalry between the two parties continues, and it seems that this incident has happened due to that old rivalry and element of revenge,” said a police officer.