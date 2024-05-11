"Can Naveen Patnaik Name Districts of Odisha Without Seeing Paper?" PM Modi

PM Modi addresses poll rally in Odisha (Video: ANI)

Kandhamal (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday challenged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper and said that Odisha's development remains stunted as the state government doesn't trust the people's capabilities. While addressing a public meeting in Odisha's Kandhamal, PM Modi said that Odisha has vast opportunities for the tourism sector to flourish.

"I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such a long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?" the Prime Minister said. PM Modi said that Congress creates fear psychosis, saying Pakistan is a nuclear power.

"Odisha offers me immense love and support. I will repay every ounce of your trust by selflessly serving the country. 26 years ago, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji conducted the Pokhran test today. The nuclear test filled Indians all over the world with pride... That was the first time India made the world aware of its capabilities. Whereas, Congress keeps threatening its own people. They create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating, 'Pakistan is a nuclear power'," he said. The Prime Minister further raised the issue of the inner chamber keys of Shri Ratna Bhandar, which have been missing for the past 6 years.

"Odisha has a special connection with Akshaya Tritiya, as it marks the beginning of the construction of chariots for the Puri Rath Yatra. However, I want to draw your attention to a sensitive issue. 7 decades ago, rules were established for the management of the Shri Jagannath Temple. Among these rules was the maintenance of records for all temple assets, including gold, silver, and precious stones. The last evaluation of the treasure in Shri Ratna Bhandar took place 45 years ago, revealing an abundance of jewellery and gems deemed priceless," he said.

"Surprisingly, the inner chamber keys of Shri Ratna Bhandar have been missing for the past 6 years. The state government claims to have found duplicate keys, but how and by whom they were made remains unknown. Despite handing over the investigation to a commission, the Odisha government has not made the report public. The BJP is committed to addressing this issue, and we ask, why is the BJD government avoiding it?" he added.

He further said that Odisha's development remains stunted as state government doesn't trust your capabilities. "Odisha has vast opportunities for the tourism sector to flourish. And, the tourism sector usually has a spillover effect on the overall economy of the region. Your state government is not willing to trust your capabilities, due to which your development remains stunted. This election holds immense significance for the people of Odisha. Your every vote is crucial for the development of Odisha and a prosperous India. Your single vote will enable a BJP government, bringing a double-engine government to Odisha for the first time!" he said.

"What compels the state government to hide the truth? Who are they trying to protect? Today, I promise the people of Odisha and the nation that under the BJP government, transparency and the reputation of Shri Ratna Bhandar will be restored. This is Modi Ki Guarantee," the PM asserted.

The Prime Minister further said that the BJD and Congress had declared Kandhamal a backward district. "Modi decided to turn such backward districts into aspirational districts of the country. I monitor the work being done in these districts regularly," he said. He further asserted that he is working relentlessly, day in and day out, to uplift your living conditions.

"I am from a poor family, so I empathise with your plight. I work relentlessly, day in and day out, to uplift your living conditions. I have helped 25 crore people to move out of poverty. I will not be content till all the poor are uplifted. Your vote is important for the realisation of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat. Your one vote can bring the double-engine government here. Press the Lotus button and help our candidate win!" he added.

He further said that under BJP governance, the country fulfilled a 500-year aspiration with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "The BJP believes in both development and heritage. Under BJP governance, the country fulfilled a 500-year aspiration with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are you not proud to see this? In Odisha, the state BJP is committed to promoting the Odia language and culture. Any son or daughter of Odisha, rooted in its culture, will be considered for the position of Chief Minister by the BJP," he said.

PM Modi also paid homage to Narishakti and expressed his gratitude to Tula Bahra Ji, a mother with nothing of her own, who honoured him. In an act of respect the PM also bowed down to Padma awardee Purnamasi Jani during his visit to Odisha. The state of Odisha will hold Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

