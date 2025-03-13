Can Buy Car Only If You Have Parking Facility? Chennai Authorities Clarify, Say 'No Immediate Implementation'

Chennai: Despite growing concerns over traffic congestion and parking issues, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has maintained that the restriction requiring people to have parking facilities before purchasing a car in Chennai will not be implemented for now.

The Chennai Metropolitan Area has expanded to 5904 square kilometers by combining Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet areas. Currently, cars are seen parked on the streets in residential areas of Chennai, leading to violations. Parking a large number of cars on both sides of narrow streets has resulted in severe traffic congestion.

In order to regulate public transport, an Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority (IMTA) has been formed in Chennai to coordinate public transport services like buses, suburban rail services, elevated train services and metro rail services. The IMTA has issued a policy definition for managing traffic within the boundaries of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Apartment Parking

Various schemes have been recommended to address the traffic congestion issue in Chennai, such as issuing parking permits in public places, with a fee collected for the same. In specific streets where more space is available, residents may be allowed to park their cars on both sides. This apart, it has been proposed to set up multi-level parking lots in various locations of the city.

Moreover, it has been recommended to develop a mobile app displaying available parking spaces in Chennai, through which a private firm can be engaged to provide parking facilities and collect fees. Further, it has been suggested that in the future, a regulation can be introduced requiring car buyers in Chennai to have a designated parking space.

These suggestions are likely to be implemented by the State Housing and Urban Development department in a few years from now. Accordingly, during registration of new car, buyers will have to submit a document proving that they have parking space to park their vehicle. However, this scheme will be implemented as a long-term measure in the future, and not come into effect immediately, CMDA said.

Parking Permit System

Vehicle owners may be provided with the necessary designated parking facilities. A fee can also be charged for usage. Those who have parking facilities at home are not allowed to park their cars in the reserved spaces on the road. The parking permit system will be enforced in the spaces allocated by the government. It has also been recommended that only permit holders be allowed to park in the reserved spaces, CMDA added.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jayakumar, Member Secretary of the Integrated Metropolitan Transport Group (IMTG), said, "On behalf of the IMTG, we have designed a comprehensive policy plan to reduce and regulate traffic congestion in Chennai. As a long-term plan, we have recommended that only those who have parking spaces should be allowed to buy cars. However, we are not implementing this plan immediately. The suggestions include improving parking facilities, and ways to reduce traffic congestion."