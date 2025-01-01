ETV Bharat / state

Can Blood Money Offer Lifeline To Nimisha Priya On Death Sentence In Yemen?

New Delhi: Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who originally hails from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, is facing a death sentence in Yemen after being charged with allegedly killing a Yemeni citizen. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has spoken about its commitment to explore every possible legal option to assist Priya and her family in overcoming the situation, including the potential for blood money.

What's the case against Nimisha Priya?

Priya moved to Yemen in 2008 for greener pastures. Her aim was to support her parents, and she eventually worked in several hospitals before opening her own clinic in 2014. To comply with Yemeni law, she partnered with Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi to establish the clinic. A dispute surfaced between the two partners after Priya alleged Mahdiof misappropriating funds.

In an attempt to retrieve her passport, which Mahdi had confiscated, Priya injected him with sedatives. The overdose led to Mahdi’s death. Priya, who attempted to escape in 2018, was caught and convicted of murder. The trial court in Sanaa sentenced her to death in 2020. The verdict was also upheld by Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

When hope appears to have faded for Priya, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Yemeni law offers the possibility of blood money, which could potentially spare Priya from execution.



Glimmer of hope

Known as 'Diya' in Yemen, it is a form of compensation paid by the accused or their family to the victim's relatives in cases of murder or violent crimes. Once the victim’s family agrees, the accused may avoid the death penalty by paying a specified amount of money instead of pursuing retribution. The Yemeni court has left the option open for Priya. It means if Mahdi's family agrees to accept blood money, Priya could be spared from the death sentence.

The amount varies depending on factors such as the victim’s social status and the nature of the crime, but it is typically negotiated between the two parties. If Mahdi’s family consents to this arrangement, Priya may avoid execution, as long as the payment is made.



Yemeni law and the death penalty