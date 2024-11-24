Campaign Against Bangladeshi Infiltration In Jharkhand Not Political But Social: BJP's Champai Soren

Jamshedpur: Former CM Champai Soren on Sunday said the BJP's movement against the alleged increasing Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand was social in nature and not political or aimed at elections. Soren, who won the Seraikela seat in the assembly polls, claimed that tribals have become a minority in many districts of the state, including Pakur and Sahibganj.

"As we have said earlier, our movement against the ever-increasing Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand is not a political or election issue, but a social campaign. We clearly believe that infiltrators should not get any kind of protection on this land of heroes," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Today, the tribal community has become a minority in many districts, including Pakur and Sahibganj. What will happen if we cannot protect the lands of the indigenous people and the dignity of our women?" he added.

Soren announced the BJP would very soon launch the next phase of its campaign in the Santhal Parganas over the issue. "Governments will come and go, parties will be formed and dissolved but our society must remain, our tribal identity must remain, otherwise nothing will be left," he said.

Alleged infiltration from Bangladesh was one of the key issues on which BJP fought the assembly elections, but it failed to cut much ice among the people. The alliance it led won 24 seats against the JMM-led coalition's 56 in the 81-member House.