Camera Trap In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Captures Rare Caracal, A Cat Family Member With Less Than 50 In Numbers

Kota: A rare caracal has been captured in the camera trap of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) of Rajasthan's Kota, creating flutter among wildlife conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts. It belongs to cat species, whose population in India is believed to be less than 50. Its habitat area has not been fully defined yet.

However, it has been seen for the first time in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. Soon after its sighting, Rajasthan's environment and forest minister Sanjay Sharma shared information about this on X. Earlier, it was also seen in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve last year.

MHTR deputy forest conservator Muthu Somasundaram said, "A camera trap was installed for the survey conducted twice every year in the tiger reserve. This caracal has been captured in February, but during its data transfer, we spotted it in March. The animal is rarely seen. It has been recorded for the first time in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. It was seen in a similar survey in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in December last year."

Seen in Ranthambore and Sariska

DCF of Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve Arvind Kumar Jha said, "There is no counting report of Caracal. It is seen in Ranthambore, Sariska, Karauli and Dholpur, but it is very rare. Its population across the country is less than 50. In India, it is seen only in Rajasthan. There is no counting record of it anywhere. A study is still going on as to where it is mainly found."

Caracal can jump up to 7-8 feet high to catch prey

Caracal is a completely carnivorous wild animal and an exceptionally quick feline. Usually, it preys on mongoose, rats, birds, rabbits, small deer and monkeys. It chases its prey and reaches about 15 to 20 feet close to it. After this, it suddenly jumps. Its speciality is that it can jump up to a height of 7 to 8 feet from the ground. It kills its prey by catching it by the neck. On the other hand, tiger, lion, panther and hyena species of wildlife prey on Caracal. That's why it is very alert while roaming in the forest. To save itself from predators, it hides by lying flat with its plain brown coat.

Belongs to cat family

It is a kind of cat, which has long legs. The tail is short. Its height is 17 to 24 inches. Its face is exactly like a cat. The male usually weighs 13 to 18 kg, while the female weighs up to 11 kg. Also, its length is 26 to 35 inches. Its tail is about 12 inches long. Its colour is wine red grey or sand colour. On the other hand, there are black spots above the eyes.

Can live without water for a long time

Caracal can survive for about 12 years in the forest. There are instances of the animal living up to 17 years in a zoo or biological park. Significantly, it can live without drinking water for a long time. It fulfils its water demand from the body fluids of its prey. Talking about the living area of ​​Caracal, females live in an area of ​​5 to 50 square kilometres depending on the availability of prey, while the area of ​​males is considered to be larger. They roam in an area of ​​19 to 220 square kilometres. Like other predatory cats, Caracal marks its territory with smell. For this, it uses its waste.