'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': Bihar Doctor Duped Of Rs 4.4 Crore By Fraudsters After Digital Arrest

Gaya (Bihar): In yet another instance of 'Digital Arrest', a doctor in Bihar's Gaya has been duped of Rs 4.4 crore by fraudsters, who kept him under digital arrest for 96 hours while impersonating CBI officials, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint by the doctor.
'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': In his complaint lodged with the Cyber Police, the victim Dr A N Rai of Gaya said that he recently received a video call from a person disguising as a CBI official. Rai said that the person told him that he had amassed disproportionate wealth for which the CBI had lodged a money laundering case against him. According to Rai, the person demanded a bribe in order to dodge investigation in the case.
Kept Under Digital Arrest For 96 hours, Duped Of Rs 4.40 Crore: Rai told Cyber Police that fearing arrest in the money laundering case, he acted on the directions of the self-proclaimed CBI official and transferred Rs 4.4 crore to his bank account in 4 days.
" digital arrest" -a term used to describe a sophisticated scam where cybercriminals impersonate as law enforcement="" other officials to extort money from victims.— DoT UPW LSA (@dot_upw) August 19, 2024
this scam has led to significant financial losses for many.
stay informed & cautious...@DoT_India @DotUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/plikqYL3Cn
SIT Formed: SSP Gaya, Ashish Bharti said that following a complaint by the doctor, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. So far, about Rs 61 lakh have been retrieved through NCRP portal, while police is engaged in further action, Bharti said.
Andhra Pradesh Connection: Cyber Police sources said that the tentacles of the digital arrest case are spread to other states including Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. The SIT team is engaged in the investigation to unravel the facts.