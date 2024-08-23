ETV Bharat / state

'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': Bihar Doctor Duped Of Rs 4.4 Crore By Fraudsters After Digital Arrest

Gaya (Bihar): In yet another instance of 'Digital Arrest', a doctor in Bihar's Gaya has been duped of Rs 4.4 crore by fraudsters, who kept him under digital arrest for 96 hours while impersonating CBI officials, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint by the doctor.

'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': In his complaint lodged with the Cyber Police, the victim Dr A N Rai of Gaya said that he recently received a video call from a person disguising as a CBI official. Rai said that the person told him that he had amassed disproportionate wealth for which the CBI had lodged a money laundering case against him. According to Rai, the person demanded a bribe in order to dodge investigation in the case.

Kept Under Digital Arrest For 96 hours, Duped Of Rs 4.40 Crore: Rai told Cyber Police that fearing arrest in the money laundering case, he acted on the directions of the self-proclaimed CBI official and transferred Rs 4.4 crore to his bank account in 4 days.