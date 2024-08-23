ETV Bharat / state

'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': Bihar Doctor Duped Of Rs 4.4 Crore By Fraudsters After Digital Arrest

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

In his complaint with the Gaya wing of the Cyber Police, the doctor said that he received a video call recently with the caller identifying himself as a CBI officer telling him that he had amassed disproportionate assets for which a money laundering case had been registered against him. The fraudster demanded a bribe from the doctor to evade trial and duped him of Rs 4.4 crore.

Gaya Wing Cyber Police office
Gaya Wing Cyber Police office (ETV Bharat)

Gaya (Bihar): In yet another instance of 'Digital Arrest', a doctor in Bihar's Gaya has been duped of Rs 4.4 crore by fraudsters, who kept him under digital arrest for 96 hours while impersonating CBI officials, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint by the doctor.

'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': In his complaint lodged with the Cyber Police, the victim Dr A N Rai of Gaya said that he recently received a video call from a person disguising as a CBI official. Rai said that the person told him that he had amassed disproportionate wealth for which the CBI had lodged a money laundering case against him. According to Rai, the person demanded a bribe in order to dodge investigation in the case.

Kept Under Digital Arrest For 96 hours, Duped Of Rs 4.40 Crore: Rai told Cyber Police that fearing arrest in the money laundering case, he acted on the directions of the self-proclaimed CBI official and transferred Rs 4.4 crore to his bank account in 4 days.

SIT Formed: SSP Gaya, Ashish Bharti said that following a complaint by the doctor, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. So far, about Rs 61 lakh have been retrieved through NCRP portal, while police is engaged in further action, Bharti said.

Andhra Pradesh Connection: Cyber Police sources said that the tentacles of the digital arrest case are spread to other states including Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. The SIT team is engaged in the investigation to unravel the facts.

  1. Read more: Uttar Pradesh: Scammers Dupe Lucknow Doctor Of Rs 2.81 Crore After 'Digital Arrest'
  2. IIT Jodhpur Prof Duped Of Rs 11.97 Lakh By Fake Mumbai Cops In 'Digital Arrest' For 10 Days
  3. Put Under 'Digital Arrest' For 8 Days, Jaipur Man Duped Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Fake Terror Funding Case

Gaya (Bihar): In yet another instance of 'Digital Arrest', a doctor in Bihar's Gaya has been duped of Rs 4.4 crore by fraudsters, who kept him under digital arrest for 96 hours while impersonating CBI officials, police said. Police have launched an investigation into the incident following a complaint by the doctor.

'Calling From CBI, You've A Lot Of Money': In his complaint lodged with the Cyber Police, the victim Dr A N Rai of Gaya said that he recently received a video call from a person disguising as a CBI official. Rai said that the person told him that he had amassed disproportionate wealth for which the CBI had lodged a money laundering case against him. According to Rai, the person demanded a bribe in order to dodge investigation in the case.

Kept Under Digital Arrest For 96 hours, Duped Of Rs 4.40 Crore: Rai told Cyber Police that fearing arrest in the money laundering case, he acted on the directions of the self-proclaimed CBI official and transferred Rs 4.4 crore to his bank account in 4 days.

SIT Formed: SSP Gaya, Ashish Bharti said that following a complaint by the doctor, police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. So far, about Rs 61 lakh have been retrieved through NCRP portal, while police is engaged in further action, Bharti said.

Andhra Pradesh Connection: Cyber Police sources said that the tentacles of the digital arrest case are spread to other states including Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. The SIT team is engaged in the investigation to unravel the facts.

  1. Read more: Uttar Pradesh: Scammers Dupe Lucknow Doctor Of Rs 2.81 Crore After 'Digital Arrest'
  2. IIT Jodhpur Prof Duped Of Rs 11.97 Lakh By Fake Mumbai Cops In 'Digital Arrest' For 10 Days
  3. Put Under 'Digital Arrest' For 8 Days, Jaipur Man Duped Of Rs 4.5 Lakh In Fake Terror Funding Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYBER ​​FRAUD WITH DOCTOR IN GAYADIGITAL ARRESTBIHAR DOCTOR DIGITAL ARRESTDIGITAL ARREST IN THE NAME OF CBI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.