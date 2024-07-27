ETV Bharat / state

'Called Wife His Sister, Duped Me Of Lakhs': US Woman 'Raped' By Rajasthan Man

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Updated : Jul 27, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

A Rajasthan man accused of raping an American woman allegedly duped the woman of lakhs of rupees by winning her confidence and promising to marry her. Based on the woman's statement, police have launched an investigation along with the FSL team to get to the facts in the case.

Ajmer(Rajasthan): In a new revelation to the case of alleged rape of an American woman by a Rajasthani man who was shot at under mysterious circumstances in Ajmer on Thursday, police have said that besides sexually assaulting the woman, the accused also duped her of lakhs of rupees on the promise of marriage.

The accused identified as Manav Singh Rathod, who lives near Rajgarh village in Nasirabad Sadar police station area, was shot at under suspicious circumstances on Thursday night after he received pellets. The incident came a day after the American woman registered a case against him accusing him of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

DYSP Nemichand Chaudhary, who is investigating the case, said that the victim has told in her statement that the accused has raped her while staying in different hotels. Based on the statement of the woman, police along with the FSL team has visited the said hotels as part of investigation. Police also examined the CCTV footage at the hotels.

The woman in her complaint told police that by luring her with the promise of marriage, the accused not only raped her repeatedly, but also took lakhs of rupees from her by taking the victim into confidence, police said. The woman, who was impressed by the Indian culture, said she was introduced to the accused on Facebook and came to Jaipur after the accused promised to marry her.

She said that when she saw the accused with a woman, who later turned out to be his wife, on Facebook, he told her that she was his sister.

The woman said that she stayed with the accused in a hotel in Ajmer from 14 to 18 April besides checking in at different hotels and the house of the accused.

DYSP Nemichand Chaudhary said that they are also investigating whether the hotel manager had submitted the Form C, mandatory for foreign nationals. The Form C is supposed to be submitted to the concerned CID zone or police station. Chaudhary said that they are also probing the role of the accused's acquaintance in the illegal hotel stays.

