Call For 12-hour 'Total Shutdown' Given In Kuki-majority Areas Of Manipur On Wednesday

Churachandpur (Manipur): A major Kuki organisation of Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in the Kuki-majority areas of the ethnic violence-affected state on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

The Kuki Inpi in a statement on Tuesday said it would enforce the shutdown between 6 am and 6 pm. The Kuki Inpi in its emergency meeting today resolved to call a 12 Hours (6 am to 6 pm) Total Shutdown' in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on 10.7.2024 to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people, the statement read.

The tribal body urged all Kuki-Zo regional organisations to abide by the resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of the people. The deployment of the central security forces in vulnerable areas initially provided a sense of safety and security for the Kuki-Zo people, but the arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi districts since Monday poses a significant security threat for them, the statement said.