ETV Bharat / state

Call For 12-hour 'Total Shutdown' Given In Kuki-majority Areas Of Manipur On Wednesday

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 9:36 PM IST

The Kuki Inpi in a statement said it would enforce the shutdown between 6 am and 6 pm on Wednesday in the Kuki-majority areas of the ethnic violence-affected state to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

Rahul Gandhi meets with victims of Manipur violence, at a relief camp in Churachandpur on July 8, 2024.
Rahul Gandhi meets with victims of Manipur violence, at a relief camp in Churachandpur on July 8, 2024. (ANI)

Churachandpur (Manipur): A major Kuki organisation of Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in the Kuki-majority areas of the ethnic violence-affected state on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

The Kuki Inpi in a statement on Tuesday said it would enforce the shutdown between 6 am and 6 pm. The Kuki Inpi in its emergency meeting today resolved to call a 12 Hours (6 am to 6 pm) Total Shutdown' in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on 10.7.2024 to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people, the statement read.

The tribal body urged all Kuki-Zo regional organisations to abide by the resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of the people. The deployment of the central security forces in vulnerable areas initially provided a sense of safety and security for the Kuki-Zo people, but the arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi districts since Monday poses a significant security threat for them, the statement said.

It alleged that the Imphal valley based militant groups are openly brandishing sophisticated arms, while the Kuki-Zo people are being terrorized. In the ethnic violence affected Manipur, both the warning Imphal valley-based Meitei community and hill-based Kukis have been accusing the central force of supporting the other group.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence since May last year.

Churachandpur (Manipur): A major Kuki organisation of Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in the Kuki-majority areas of the ethnic violence-affected state on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

The Kuki Inpi in a statement on Tuesday said it would enforce the shutdown between 6 am and 6 pm. The Kuki Inpi in its emergency meeting today resolved to call a 12 Hours (6 am to 6 pm) Total Shutdown' in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on 10.7.2024 to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people, the statement read.

The tribal body urged all Kuki-Zo regional organisations to abide by the resolve to express solidarity for the common cause of the people. The deployment of the central security forces in vulnerable areas initially provided a sense of safety and security for the Kuki-Zo people, but the arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi districts since Monday poses a significant security threat for them, the statement said.

It alleged that the Imphal valley based militant groups are openly brandishing sophisticated arms, while the Kuki-Zo people are being terrorized. In the ethnic violence affected Manipur, both the warning Imphal valley-based Meitei community and hill-based Kukis have been accusing the central force of supporting the other group.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence since May last year.

TAGGED:

KUKI DOMINATED AREASETHNIC CLASHES IN NORTHEASTKUKI INPIMANIPUR SHUTDOWN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.