Call Centre Duping US Citizens Busted In Noida, 11 Held

New Delhi/Noida: A raid by a team of Noida Police busted a call center that duped US citizens of lakhs of rupees by hacking their computer systems on the pretext of handling malwares. Eleven people, including four girls were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Nitesh Singh, Andrew, Lewis, Akash Singh, Hrithik, Vivek Mittal, Rahul Paswan, Sangeeta, Tianaro, Eunice and Simran Kashyap.

The call centre has been running in Noida for the last 25 years. It was being operated from a house under Sector-113 police station area. Police have recovered several laptops, routers, mobiles, headphones, fake documents, internet media converters and other items from the spot.

Earlier, the accused had been running the call centre in Dehradun and had duped US citizens in a similar manner at that time.

DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh said inputs were received from various agencies about call centres being operated in many areas of the district, where US citizens are being cheated. After this, several teams were set up to crackdown on the call centres. On Thursday, a police team raided a call centre operating under the Sector-113 police station area.

During interrogation, the accused told that they hacked the laptops of US citizens and sent pop-up messages to get information about their bank accounts. They used to send bugs in the computer systems of foreign citizens due to which, the systems stopped working. After that, pop-up messages were sent, offering help to resolve issues. The foreign citizens then called the accused from the message link, who connected with them through IVR call.

All the computers recovered from the accused have XLite and VCDoyle softwares, which were used for gaining access to the systems of foreign citizens.

Police said that the data of their computers will be checked to find out with whom they made transactions. During interrogation, the accused told they got data from the dark web and have duped more than 150 people till now. All those invoved in the fraud will be arrested, police said.