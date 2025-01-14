Calcutta High Court Expresses Discontent Over West Bengal Government's Action To Conserv Elephants

Kolkata: A judge of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday observed that the West Bengal government is spending lakhs of rupees on capturing tigers, but it is reluctant to keep an eye on elephant conservation. On Tuesday, the High Court again called for the state's report on the elephant death incident in Jhargaon.

Dissatisfied with the statement given by the West Bengal government, a division bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam told the state government lawyer, "The issue is not being taken seriously at all." The state wants to submit a new report again, the state lawyer said today. Then the High Court ordered to submit the report again within three weeks.

Litigation lawyer Rajput Bandyopa Dhyay said, "The elephant had entered the locality of Jharad village. The way the elephant was being carried away in a crane while leaving the forest again, it resulted in the death of the elephant. The rehabilitation methods are the cause of elephant death. There is a great need for the intervention of the court to protect the rights of animals. Accepting this death will lead to the death of more elephants."

In 2023, a post-mortem report was called for in the incident of the death of an elephant in Jhargaon village. Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam told the state to read more about this.

Referring to Sri Lanka, the Chief Justice said, "Go to Sri Lanka and see how elephants are preserved. Appropriate arrangements for food and treatment are made for the elephant. In Kerala, it is in the same way and the government is very active in elephant conservation."

The plaintiff's lawyer said, "No scientific method has been adopted in elephant conservation in the last 15 years. There is no adequate arrangement. Court intervention is required for their immediate protection."

The Chief Justice said, "The role of IFS officers is very important in this regard."

Incidentally, on July 1, 2023, the forest department of Badarbhula range captured and released the elephant from Kajla village into the forest. While carrying him in the crane, the elephant died. In that incident, a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court.