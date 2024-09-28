ETV Bharat / state

IAS Officer’s Wife ‘Raped’: Calcutta HC Orders Disciplinary Action Against Cops For ‘Botched’ Probe

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Amid the allegation of rape by an IAS officer's wife, the Calcutta High Court has ordered disciplinary action against three top officers of Kolkatta Police for allegedly mishandling the probe against an IT company employee.

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Calcutta High Court has directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to initiate departmental proceedings against three top police officers for “mishandling” the preliminary probe into the alleged rape of an IAS officer's wife.

The court of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said it found some “glaring negligence” by the investigating team after the complaint by the victim.

The probe was assigned to a male officer against the law and the severe charges were replaced with mild clauses, which paved the way for the accused's initial bail by a lower court. However, the high court intervened and rejected the bail to ensure the accused remained in custody.

Those facing disciplinary action are Lake Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sujata Burman, Tiljala Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Kalpana Roy, and Kardea Police Station SI Arpita Bhattacharya for their roles in the faulty investigation.

Following the HC directive, the investigation has been transferred to the Women’s Police Station and the Divisional Deputy Commissioner (DC) has been asked to monitor the case.

Meanwhile, the victim's husband, an IAS officer currently posted in Mumbai, has welcomed the court's intervention.

On July 15 when the accused, a 53-year-old senior employee of an IT company and a family friend of the victim, allegedly entered the victim's residence in the Lake Thana area in a drunken state and forced himself on her.

After a lot of struggle, the victim managed to escape and later filed a complaint with the Lake Police Station.

