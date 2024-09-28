ETV Bharat / state

IAS Officer’s Wife ‘Raped’: Calcutta HC Orders Disciplinary Action Against Cops For ‘Botched’ Probe

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Calcutta High Court has directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to initiate departmental proceedings against three top police officers for “mishandling” the preliminary probe into the alleged rape of an IAS officer's wife.

The court of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said it found some “glaring negligence” by the investigating team after the complaint by the victim.

The probe was assigned to a male officer against the law and the severe charges were replaced with mild clauses, which paved the way for the accused's initial bail by a lower court. However, the high court intervened and rejected the bail to ensure the accused remained in custody.

Those facing disciplinary action are Lake Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sujata Burman, Tiljala Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Kalpana Roy, and Kardea Police Station SI Arpita Bhattacharya for their roles in the faulty investigation.