Calcutta HC Orders Closure Of Students' Union Rooms In All Colleges, Universities Until Elections

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered that Students' Union rooms in colleges and universities across the state should remain closed till student body polls. The division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das has ordered the Higher Education Department to issue a notice to close the Students' Union rooms of all colleges and universities. The authorities should keep the room locked. The rooms cannot be used for any kind of recreation. "If there is an urgent need to open the Students' Union Room, a written application with valid reasons should be submitted to the university registrar."

No Student Union elections have been conducted in any college in West Bengal since 2017. As a result, no official student councils currently exist.

Today, advocate Sayan Banerjee applied for an order to close the Students' Union rooms in all colleges in the state. Because the Higher Education Department had told the court in an affidavit in a previous case that no Students' Union elections were held in any college in the state. As a result, there is no Student Council. Therefore, he argued that there is no reason for the Students' Union Room to be open in all colleges. After hearing this statement, the court ordered the Students' Union Room to be closed for the time being.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court today ordered the state to submit the investigation report and case diary to the court in the case of the gang rape of a student at South Kolkata Law College. The division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das ordered the victim's lawyer to provide all copies of the case. In addition, the High Court has ordered the state to take appropriate steps to ensure that the identity of the victim is not disclosed in the media and on social media. The case will come up for hearing again on July 10.

A total of three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the gang rape case. In one of them, the petitioner, Vijay Kumar Singhal, was asked to withdraw his plea and file a fresh one due to multiple defects in the application. On the same day, senior lawyer Kalyan Banerjee, representing the state, said, “We have taken all legal steps. Within three hours of receiving the complaint, a female officer arrested the main accused.” He also urged the court to direct that the identity of the victim should not be disclosed, stating that TV channels and social media are showing visuals of people known to the victim, making it easier to identify her.

At the beginning of today's hearing, Justice Soumen Sen questioned why the Law College was not included in the case. He also said, "How was an FIR registered in this incident? We want to see all the related reports."

On the other hand, in another case, the Calcutta High Court has summoned the state's affidavit regarding the Students' Union elections in colleges and universities in the state today. The division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das has ordered the state to inform about its position regarding the elections by submitting an affidavit by July 16. The case will be taken up for hearing again on July 17.

State Advocate Kalyan Banerjee told the court today, "For conducting elections, universities must have a Vice-Chancellor. However, many universities currently do not have one. I am taking responsibility and assure the court that the state’s position on this matter will be submitted through an affidavit. We request some time.

