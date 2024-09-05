ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Orders CBI To Submit Report On Social Media Comments Using RG Kar Victim's Photo

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to investigate the allegations of using the RG Kar rape and murder victim's photograph to post comments on social media. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam asked the CBI to submit the report to the court after investigating the allegations.

Lawyer Subhabrata Chowdhury has complained via a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court, stating that many people are posting comments on Facebook using picture of the victim. However, the advocate alleged that the police are not taking any action in this regard.

After hearing his complaint, Chief Justice TS Shivagnam said that the kind of comments that have been uploaded is unacceptable in the society. After that, he directed the Joint Director of CBI to look into the allegations of the complainant and submit a report in this regard.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing on September 18.