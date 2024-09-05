Calcutta HC Orders CBI To Submit Report On Social Media Comments Using RG Kar Victim's Photo

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to investigate the allegations of using the RG Kar rape and murder victim's photograph to post comments on social media. Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam asked the CBI to submit the report to the court after investigating the allegations.
Lawyer Subhabrata Chowdhury has complained via a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court, stating that many people are posting comments on Facebook using picture of the victim. However, the advocate alleged that the police are not taking any action in this regard.
After hearing his complaint, Chief Justice TS Shivagnam said that the kind of comments that have been uploaded is unacceptable in the society. After that, he directed the Joint Director of CBI to look into the allegations of the complainant and submit a report in this regard.
The matter has been scheduled for hearing on September 18.
It may be noted that the division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnam and Justice Hiranmoy Bhattacharya had earlier ordered that no social media post should be made using the name or picture of the victim. The chief justice had also warned that if anyone disobeys the order then he/she will face severe punishment because the Supreme Court has clear instructions on this matter.
Despite this, it has been alleged that offensive posts are being made on social media using the victim's name and picture.
Read more
Doctor's Rape-Murder: Parents Allege Police Tried to Hush up Case, Bribe Us