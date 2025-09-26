ETV Bharat / state

Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee In Teacher Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee has been granted bail in connection with the teacher recruitment irregularities case, more than three years after arrest.

A single bench of Justice Shuvra Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court has directed him to submit his passport to the trial court as conditions of the bail and asked him to cooperate in the investigations. Also, it has stated that the former minister will not hold any public office during the pendency of the trial.

He will, however, not be released from jail immediately. Chatterjee faces many cases related to the recruitment scam. Earlier, he got bail from the Supreme Court in the ED's case and from lower courts. However, a CBI case involving primary school recruitment is still pending.

The apex court, which granted him bail in August, had also asked Chatterjee to surrender his passport as a condition of the bail and directed him to appear regularly in the lower court.