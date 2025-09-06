Calcutta HC Directs Bengal Education Department To Recruit 1,241 Upper Primary Candidates

On September 26 last year, the WBSSC had published the merit list for the recruitment to 14,052 vacancies on the instructions of the high court.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the appointment of 1,241 candidates to upper primary schools as per the vacancies in various subjects. On Friday, a division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee directed the principal secretary of the West Bengal Education Department to conduct counselling and issue appointment letters to these candidates out of a total of 5401 vacancies.
On September 26 last year, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had published the merit list for recruitment to 14,052 vacancies on the instructions of the high court.
While the counselling has already been completed in eight phases, the teachers' recruiting body had informed the high court that there is a problem in appointing candidates according to the reservation rules in various subjects. It was seen that despite vacancies, eligible candidates were not getting appointed.
To clear the impasse, the court directed the education department to appoint candidates in general posts based on their qualifications if there are no reserved vacancies. With the latest order, lawyers believe that the complications over the recruitment of upper primary schools are finally going to end.
On August 28, 2024, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the appointment of 14,052 candidates within eight weeks, which was upheld by the Supreme Court. But WBSSC is yet to conduct counselling for 1,241 vacancies due to various reasons. compelling eligible candidates awaiting appointment letters to approach the high court.
When the division bench asked WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar to inform it about the reason for not completing the counselling, Majumdar told the high court that this issue is being faced by some candidates.
Sushanta Ghosh, an OBC candidate in geography, was not called for counselling as there were no vacancies in the reserved posts. The high court was forced to ask the education department secretary to provide information about this in an affidavit.
Also Read: