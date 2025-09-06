Calcutta HC Directs Bengal Education Department To Recruit 1,241 Upper Primary Candidates

ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered the appointment of 1,241 candidates to upper primary schools as per the vacancies in various subjects. On Friday, a division bench of Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Partha Sarathi Chatterjee directed the principal secretary of the West Bengal Education Department to conduct counselling and issue appointment letters to these candidates out of a total of 5401 vacancies.

On September 26 last year, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had published the merit list for recruitment to 14,052 vacancies on the instructions of the high court.

While the counselling has already been completed in eight phases, the teachers' recruiting body had informed the high court that there is a problem in appointing candidates according to the reservation rules in various subjects. It was seen that despite vacancies, eligible candidates were not getting appointed.

To clear the impasse, the court directed the education department to appoint candidates in general posts based on their qualifications if there are no reserved vacancies. With the latest order, lawyers believe that the complications over the recruitment of upper primary schools are finally going to end.