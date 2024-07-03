Calcutta HC Adjourns Bengal Guv's Defamation Suit Hearing Against Mamata By A Day

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee till Thursday. Bose sued the chief minister over alleged comments made by her and her party colleagues.

The matter will be taken up for hearing tomorrow after Bose's advocate makes necessary changes in the petition. Justice Krishna Rao wanted to know from Dheeraj Trivedi, lawyer appearing on behalf of Bose, whether the case has been filed by the governor based on the newspaper or media reports and have these been included in this case or not. When the lawyer said that it was not included, the judge ordered to re-register the case.

Lawyer Dheeraj Trivedi on behalf of the Governor told the court on Wednesday, "Newly elected Trinamool MLA Sayantika Banerjee said that she would not take oath at the Raj Bhavan a few days ago. The Chief Minister of the state also made a negative comment about the Governor a few days ago. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh is making insulting comments about the Governor."

After this, Justice Rao asked, "But how can you prove that the Governor has been defamed only on the basis of some media reports? Are they parties to this case?"

In response, the Governor's lawyer said, "What is being said against the Governor is on YouTube, anyone can watch it. In view of the allegations being made against the Governor, three persons including the Governor's OSD have already been summoned for questioning under Section 160."

However, Justice Rao said, "You withdraw the case and register it again else there will be procedural error. The case will be heard again tomorrow."

Last week, the Chief Minister had remarked that women were complaining to her that they were afraid to go to the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there. Bose retorted that such false allegations were not expected from the Chief Minister.

