Cal HC To Hear Bengal Guv's Defamation Suit Against Mamata On Wednesday

By PTI

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

A day after the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's "women feeling unsafe going to Raj Bhavan" remark, the state governor, C V Ananda Bose, filed a defamation case against the CM on June 28. The Calcutta High Court was scheduled to hear Guv's suit on Wednesday, the high court's website confirmed.

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear a defamation suit filed by Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against the state Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI Picture)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is on Wednesday scheduled to hear a defamation suit filed by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bose had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan because of the activities there.

The defamation suit filed by Bose is listed for hearing on Wednesday before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, according to the high court's website. During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat, Banerjee had on June 27 said "women have informed me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

Following Banerjee's remarks, the governor had said it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions".

On May 2, a contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan made an allegation of molestation against Bose, following which the Kolkata Police started an inquiry.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his/her term in office.

