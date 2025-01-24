CAG Report Exposes Nutrition Diet Anomaly in Madhya Pradesh, Fake Bills Shown

Bhopal: The CAG report opened a can of worms in a project for distribution of nutritious diet meant for health of pregnant women and children in Madhya Pradesh. The nutrition diet is not only not reaching these needy women and children, but fake bills are being prepared in its name with the connivance of many officials, the pointed out.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has already raised serious questions about the distribution process. In the investigation, it has been found that this nutrition diet was supplied by bike, autorickshaw and damaged cars. Several quintals of nutrition diet were shown to be supplied by these vehicles. However, after the disclosure of the matter, the state government has issued notices to six joint directors.

How did it happen?

The maternal mortality and infant mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh are very high. The then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had even called these figures a 'stigma' for the state. Pregnant women, children up to 3 years of age and women taking care of children were given ration every month. The diet was delivered to more than 48 lakh children and women in the state.

This nutritional diet is prepared in six plants in Shivpuri, Sagar, Mandla, Dhar, Rewa and Bari in the state. After this, it is sent to different districts, but the irregularities start from here itself.



773 tons were supplied by motorcycle

The CAG report has stated that "there is a huge irregularity in the nutrition food being sent to the districts from these plants. When the CAG team investigated the bills related to the transportation of nutrition food, a large number of them were found to be fake. When the CAG team assessed it, it was found that 'fake supply' of 773 tons of nutrition food has been shown. Apart from this, the bills presented for the transportation of 884 tons of nutrition food were also fake.

The stock was not available on the date on which the supply of 773 tons of nutrition food was shown. However, on the objection of the CAG, the Women and Child Development Department said that "there has been a clerical error in this." The department gave new numbers of the vehicles used in transportation. When these vehicle numbers were investigated, it was found that many of these numbers belong to bikes, autos and cars. Many of these vehicles have become condemned, while several quintals of nutrition food have been shown to have been supplied by these vehicles.

Notices issued after disclosure

On the other hand, after this disclosure, the Public Accounts Committee of the Assembly has sought a reply from the Women and Child Development Department. The principal secretary of the department has issued notices to all the six joint directors in this matter and has sought a reply. Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat said, "The department asked officials if those who hav been responsible for the irregularities is idenfied and what action has been taken against them." Speaking on the issue, the departmental minister Nirmala Bhuria said , "The Assembly Committee has to decide in this matter. Action will be taken according to whatever facts come out in the investigation."