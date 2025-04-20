CAG To Audit Ajmer Dargah Sharif's Accounts

Ajmer: Both the Anjumans of Khuddam-e-Khwaja of Ajmer Dargah Sharif in Rajasthan will now have to get their accounts audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

A CAG team is likely to reach Ajmer on Monday. The Union government has issued orders authorising the audit, following President Droupadi Murmu’s approval, a constitutional requirement for auditing private bodies. The Additional Solicitor General of the Ministry of Minority Affairs informed the Delhi High Court about the approval from the President. On the order of the court, a copy of the order was issued to the advocate of the Anjuman, Ashish Kumar. The Anjuman can now file a new petition.

Ajmer Dargah Anjuman Committee Secretary Syed Sarwar Chishti said that he has also received information about the CAG team's scheduled visit to Ajmer. "If the team seeks any documents, then the same will be made available to it," he said.

On March 15, 2024, the Ministry of Minority Affairs had issued a notice to the Anjumans under Section 20C. The notice had sought details of foreign funds and Nazarana amount (income and expenditure) received by the Dargah Sharif. After allegations of misuse of funds in the notice, the Anjuman had challenged it in the Delhi High Court on May 23, 2024. It said that the offerings are given to the Khuddam-e-Khwaja of the pilgrims at their own will. This income and expenditure is used for the maintenance of their families, while the Khadims serve in the Dargah with the spirit of service. The Delhi High Court had sought a reply from the Centre on the Anjuman's response.