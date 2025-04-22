ETV Bharat / state

CAF Jawan Missing From Bijapur Camp For 3 Months

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, a jawan of the armed forces has been missing for the last three months from Bijapur district, police said.

Manmohan Markam, a constable of the 13th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) went missing from Tarlaguda camp in Bijapur on January 11. Head constable Vimal Kindon had registered a missing report at Tarlaguda police station and a probe was also launched.

According to Markam's colleague, he was not seen on duty at the camp in the afternoon of January 11. After which, the jawans along with officers of the department searched for him in the nearby areas. They even questioned people living around the camp. However, nobody could provide any information about Markam.