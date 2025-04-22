ETV Bharat / state

CAF Jawan Missing From Bijapur Camp For 3 Months

Manmohan Markam's colleagues searched for him in the nearby areas and also questioned people living near the camp.

CAF Jawan Missing From Bijapur For 3 Months
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, a jawan of the armed forces has been missing for the last three months from Bijapur district, police said.

Manmohan Markam, a constable of the 13th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) went missing from Tarlaguda camp in Bijapur on January 11. Head constable Vimal Kindon had registered a missing report at Tarlaguda police station and a probe was also launched.

According to Markam's colleague, he was not seen on duty at the camp in the afternoon of January 11. After which, the jawans along with officers of the department searched for him in the nearby areas. They even questioned people living around the camp. However, nobody could provide any information about Markam.

Then on January 16, police issued a missing person advertisement but to no avail. Till now, no information has been received about the missing jawan, police said.

Meanwhile Markam's family is spending sleepless nights, worried about his whereabouts. Family members said they are eagerly waiting to receive news about Markam's return.

The police have assured that the jawan will be traced very soon. An anti-Naxal operation is underway in Bastar with the Centre and state government working towards eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Read More

  1. 2026 Deadline Set To Eliminate Naxalism: SC, PM Modi & Amit Shah Call For Peace And Progress
  2. 8 Naxalites Killed In Police Encounter In Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, a jawan of the armed forces has been missing for the last three months from Bijapur district, police said.

Manmohan Markam, a constable of the 13th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) went missing from Tarlaguda camp in Bijapur on January 11. Head constable Vimal Kindon had registered a missing report at Tarlaguda police station and a probe was also launched.

According to Markam's colleague, he was not seen on duty at the camp in the afternoon of January 11. After which, the jawans along with officers of the department searched for him in the nearby areas. They even questioned people living around the camp. However, nobody could provide any information about Markam.

Then on January 16, police issued a missing person advertisement but to no avail. Till now, no information has been received about the missing jawan, police said.

Meanwhile Markam's family is spending sleepless nights, worried about his whereabouts. Family members said they are eagerly waiting to receive news about Markam's return.

The police have assured that the jawan will be traced very soon. An anti-Naxal operation is underway in Bastar with the Centre and state government working towards eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Read More

  1. 2026 Deadline Set To Eliminate Naxalism: SC, PM Modi & Amit Shah Call For Peace And Progress
  2. 8 Naxalites Killed In Police Encounter In Jharkhand's Bokaro

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAF JAWAN MISSING FROM BIJAPURCAF JAWANANTI NAXAL OPERATIONJAWAN MISSING

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.