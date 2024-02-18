CAF Commander Hacked to Death by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A Commander belonging to the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed by Maoists at a village market in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday, the police said. The incident took place at around 9.30 am in a village under the Kutru Police Station area where a CAF team was deployed for security at a market, a senior official said.

"A group of Maoists attacked company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, who was leading the CAF team," he said. Maoists hacked Bhuarya to death with an axe and fled the spot, he said. Bhuarya belonged to the 4th battalion of the CAF, he said. On being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the incident, the official said.

"A search operation has been launched and an investigation is underway to nab the Maoist involved in the murder," Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh police set up a camp in Sukma district's Puvarti village, the native place and stronghold of dreaded Maoist leader Hidma, who is believed to be the architect of deadly attacks on security forces in the Bastar region.

According to experts, the move is a major achievement for the security forces in their fight against Left Wing Extremism, and setting up a police camp will help psychological warfare against Maoists. A joint team of the state police's Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and local police set up a camp at Purvati on Friday, said Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range). (With PTI Inputs)

