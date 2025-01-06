ETV Bharat / state

CAET Exam On February 16 For Admission To IIT Abu Dhabi Campus

Kota: The Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET-2025) for admission to the four-year B Tech course of IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus will be held on February 16.

The online application process for the test started from Monday and will continue till February 6. Education expert Dev Sharma said admission to two-thirds of the seats in IIT, Abu Dhabi will be done through CAET-2025. Similarly, admission to one-third of the seats will be done through JEE Advanced-2025. Sharma said courses including Computer Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Chemical Engineering are available in IIT, Abu Dhabi.

CAET to be conducted in April also

CAET-2025 will also be conducted in April. The second session of the exam will be held on April 13. The process of online application will start from March 3. As per the sample papers of the exam, candidates will be required to answer 20 questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The total number of questions will be 60 and the total marks 240. The quetion paper of each subject will be divided into three parts. The first part will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs), the second single digit non-negative integer type questions and the third part paragraph based questions.

How is CAET different from JEE Advanced

Sharma said CAET and JEE Advanced differ in terms of syllabus, paper-pattern and difficulty-level. CAET is conducted in pen and paper mode, while JEE-Advanced is conducted in CBT-mode. CAET is conducted in a single shift, while JEE-Advanced is conducted in two. Similarly, CAET is conducted twice, while JEE-Advanced is conducted once. The syllabus of CAET is lesser than JEE-Advanced. Based on the previous year question papers of CAET, it can be said that its difficulty level is similar to JEE-Main, Sharma said.

Different eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for CAET are different from JEE Advanced. For seat allocation under CAET, an aggregate of 80% marks in XII board is mandatory, while for seat allocation under JEE-Advanced, an aggregate of 75% marks in XII board is required.

Schedule of CAET 2025