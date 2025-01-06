CAET Exam On February 16 For Admission To IIT Abu Dhabi Campus

Kota: The Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET-2025) for admission to the four-year B Tech course of IIT Delhi's Abu Dhabi campus will be held on February 16.
The online application process for the test started from Monday and will continue till February 6. Education expert Dev Sharma said admission to two-thirds of the seats in IIT, Abu Dhabi will be done through CAET-2025. Similarly, admission to one-third of the seats will be done through JEE Advanced-2025. Sharma said courses including Computer Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Chemical Engineering are available in IIT, Abu Dhabi.
CAET to be conducted in April also
CAET-2025 will also be conducted in April. The second session of the exam will be held on April 13. The process of online application will start from March 3. As per the sample papers of the exam, candidates will be required to answer 20 questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The total number of questions will be 60 and the total marks 240. The quetion paper of each subject will be divided into three parts. The first part will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs), the second single digit non-negative integer type questions and the third part paragraph based questions.
How is CAET different from JEE Advanced
Sharma said CAET and JEE Advanced differ in terms of syllabus, paper-pattern and difficulty-level. CAET is conducted in pen and paper mode, while JEE-Advanced is conducted in CBT-mode. CAET is conducted in a single shift, while JEE-Advanced is conducted in two. Similarly, CAET is conducted twice, while JEE-Advanced is conducted once. The syllabus of CAET is lesser than JEE-Advanced. Based on the previous year question papers of CAET, it can be said that its difficulty level is similar to JEE-Main, Sharma said.
Different eligibility criteria
The eligibility criteria for CAET are different from JEE Advanced. For seat allocation under CAET, an aggregate of 80% marks in XII board is mandatory, while for seat allocation under JEE-Advanced, an aggregate of 75% marks in XII board is required.
Schedule of CAET 2025
Online application: January 6
Last date of online application: February 6
Admit cards to be issued on February 10
The exam will be held on February 16 between 9:00 am amd 12 noon
Provisional answer key will be released on February 19
Candidates can register objections from February 21
Final answer key will be released on February 24
Results will be declared on February 26
Seat allotment for successful candidates will start from March 3
