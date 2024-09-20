ETV Bharat / state

3 Cadres Of Banned Militant Outfit Held In Manipur, IEDs, Arms Recovered

By PTI

Three cadres belonging to the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) outfit were involved in extortion in the Sekmai and Thangmeiband regions. In a separate operation in Bongjang in Imphal East, the Army and the Manipur Police recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 28.5 kg, an official statement said.

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested three cadres of a banned militant outfit and recovered several IEDs, arms and ammunition in separate operations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, officials said. According to police, the three cadres belonging to the outlawed Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) outfit were apprehended in the Ghari area of Imphal West on Thursday for their involvement in extortion in Sekmai and Thangmeiband regions.

They were identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24), Yumnam Lanchenba (21) and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52), the police said, adding that a 9mm pistol with a magazine and live ammunition were recovered from their possession. In a separate operation in Bongjang in Imphal East, the Army and the Manipur Police recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 28.5 kg, an official statement said.

It added that the recovery of IEDs marks the second major haul for security forces in the past three months. On July 20, eight IEDs weighing 33 kg were recovered and neutralised by the bomb disposal team of the Indian Army in the hilly areas of Saichang Itham in Imphal East.

