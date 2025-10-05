ETV Bharat / state

Caches Of Arms Recovered In Manipur, Six Militants Held

Imphal: Security forces recovered caches of arms and ammunition from Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday. Six militants belonging to various proscribed outfits were also arrested in separate operations for their alleged involvement in extortion and other illegal activities in four districts of the northeastern state.

One Heckler & Koch rifle with magazine, two bolt action rifles, two pull mechanism rifles, two improvised mortars and two hand grenades were recovered at Kotzim in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Security Forces also found one sub-machine gun, one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one .32 pistol, seven locally made bolt action rifles, ammunition, and other warlike stores at Kanglatombi area in Imphal West district. In separate operations, security forces arrested six militants in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

The police arrested a Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) cadre from his residence at Laipham Khunou in Imphal East district on Saturday. He was allegedly involved in extortion from hospitals and public in the valley area. Another PWG militant, who was picked up from Porompat area in Imphal East district, was involved in extortion from the public including government officials.