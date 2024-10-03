ETV Bharat / state

Thrissur Pooram Disruption: Kerala Cabinet Orders Three-Tier Probe; ADGP's Report 'Not Comprehensive', Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

The state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a three-tier investigation into the alleged riots during the Thrissur Pooram festival in April. He said that the role of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order MR Ajithkumar would be one of the things probed.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a three-level probe into the alleged riots during the Thrissur Pooram festival in April.
He said one of the investigations would be conducted by the police chief Shaik Darvesh against any alleged negligence on the part of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order MR Ajithkumar.

The decision for a three-level probe was taken after the report by ADGP regarding the Pooram disruption was found not comprehensive, CM said addressing a press conference.

In addition to Ajithkumar, the Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham has been tasked to probe any lapses by the concerned officials at the Thrissur Pooram while the Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh would probe conspiracy angle and other criminal activities at the iconic festival, the CM said.

DGP Darvesh has been asked to complete the investigation into the matter within 30 days and submit a report, CM said.

"The Thrissur Pooram is an integral part of our culture. The government always tries to ensure that it is conducted in an exemplary manner. This time's Pooram also coincided with the Lok Sabha election. The fact that there could have been a conspiracy to disrupt it was viewed with utmost seriousness,” he said.

The Thrissur Pooram, held on April 19, was disrupted, resulting in action against the city police commissioner and assistant commissioner.

