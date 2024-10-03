ETV Bharat / state

Thrissur Pooram Disruption: Kerala Cabinet Orders Three-Tier Probe; ADGP's Report 'Not Comprehensive', Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a three-level probe into the alleged riots during the Thrissur Pooram festival in April.

He said one of the investigations would be conducted by the police chief Shaik Darvesh against any alleged negligence on the part of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order MR Ajithkumar.

The decision for a three-level probe was taken after the report by ADGP regarding the Pooram disruption was found not comprehensive, CM said addressing a press conference.

In addition to Ajithkumar, the Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham has been tasked to probe any lapses by the concerned officials at the Thrissur Pooram while the Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh would probe conspiracy angle and other criminal activities at the iconic festival, the CM said.

DGP Darvesh has been asked to complete the investigation into the matter within 30 days and submit a report, CM said.