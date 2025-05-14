Cabinet Approves Sixth Semiconductor Unit Under India Semiconductor Mission

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved establishment of one more semiconductor unit under India Semiconductor Mission.

Briefing mediapersons here, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed, "With this sixth unit, Bharat moves forward in its journey to develop the strategically vital semiconductor industry." He said the unit approved on the day is a joint venture of HCL and Foxconn. HCL has a long history of developing and manufacturing hardware. Foxconn is a global major in electronics manufacturing. Together they will set up a plant near Jewar airport in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority or YEIDA, the minister said.



The plant will manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and myriad of other devices that have display. "The plant is designed for 20,000 wafers per month. The design output capacity is 36 million units per month," he added. Semiconductor industry is now shaping up across the country. World class design facilities have come up in many states across the country. State governments are vigorously pursuing the design firms, the minister said.

"Students and entrepreneurs in 270 academic institutions and 70 startups are working on world class latest design technologies for developing new products. 20 products developed by the students of these academic students have been taped out by SCL Mohali," he pointed out. The new semiconductor unit approved today will attract investment of Rs 3,700 crore.

As the country moves forward in semiconductor journey, the eco-system partners have also established their facilities in India. Applied Materials and Lam Research are two of the largest equipment manufacturers. Both have a presence in India now. Merck, Linde, Air Liquide, Inox, and many other gas and chemical suppliers are gearing up for growth of our semiconductor industry, Vaishnaw said.

The Minister said, "With the demand for semiconductor increasing with the rapid growth of laptop, mobile phone, server, medical device, power electronics, defence equipment, and consumer electronics manufacturing in Bharat, the new unit will further add to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat".